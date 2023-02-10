Top 10 school districts in Georgia | Where one education website ranks them

The Georgia list comes out of Niche's 2024 Best Schools rankings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A small school district on the edge of Atlanta is the best in the entire state of Georgia, according to rankings published for 2024 by the education research website Niche.

The website publishes a range of rankings - public and private schools, diversity, best schools for athletes or the arts or STEM and even best entire districts.

Of all the districts in Georgia, Buford City Schools came out on top.

The full rankings went as follows:

Buford City Schools Oconee County Schools Forsyth County Schools Bremen City Schools City Schools of Decatur Fayette County Public Schools Lowndes County Schools Carrollton City Schools Jefferson City Schools Calhoun City Schools

Several of metro Atlanta's largest school districts also ranked within the top 30:

21. Cobb County Schools

23. Fulton County Schools

29. Gwinnett County Public Schools

The top five best public high schools in the state were ranked as:

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (Lawrenceville) Alliance Academy for Innovation (Cumming) Alpharetta High School Columbus High School Northview High School (Johns Creek)

The top five best private high schools in the state:

Fulton Science Academy Private School (Alpharetta) The Westminster Schools (Atlanta) Pace Academy (Atlanta) Atlanta International School Woodward Academy - College Park

The five most diverse school districts were:

Gwinnett County Public Schools Carrollton City Schools Marietta City Schools Cartersville City Schools Fulton County Schools

Additionally the best three districts for athletes were:

Buford City Schools Calhoun City Schools Cobb County Schools

And the best three districts to teach in were:

Wheeler County Schools Buford City Schools Trion City Schools