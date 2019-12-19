DECATUR, Ga. — A principal at a DeKalb County high school turned herself in on Wednesday night on multiple felony charges.

Lakeisha Griffith, a principal at Towers High School near Decatur, is charged with theft by conversion and forgery. She was released just after midnight on Thursday.

The DeKalb County School District said they found "financial irregularities" at the high school and opened an investigation in September.

"After a report of financial discrepancies at Towers High School, DeKalb County School District Audits & Compliance Department initiated an inquiry and discovered financial irregularities," the district said in a statement. "The DCSD Police Department conducted an investigation into the matter and as a result, an arrest warrant for the charges of forgery in the fourth degree and theft by conversion has been issued," the statement went on to say.

Griffith had been on paid administrative paid leave since the investigation began in September.

This is not Griffith's first run-in with the law. In 2004, she was fired from the Atlanta Police Department where she served as a police office assistant.

The department said she used a department-issued debit card to purchase items from Lowe's.

