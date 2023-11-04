x
Education

DeKalb County Board of Education announces 3 chances to meet the sole finalist for superintendent

The town hall meetings will take place this week at three different locations and are expected to last approximately two hours. Here's the full schedule.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There are three chances to meet Dr. Devon Horton, the sole finalist who was chosen last week to become the next superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Education announced three town hall meetings for district employees and community members to meet and hear from Horton. The meetings will take place this week at three different locations and are expected to last approximately two hours.

Credit: DeKalb County Board of Education
Devon Horton

You can find the full schedule of meeting locations and times below: 

Town Hall Meeting #1 

  • Wednesday, April 12: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    Chamblee High School
    3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
    Chamblee, GA 30341  

Town Hall Meeting #2 

  • Thursday, April 13: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.  
    Dr. Ronald E. McNair Middle School
    2190 Wallingford Drive
    Decatur, GA 30032 

Town Hall Meeting #3

  • Friday, April 14: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    Administrative & Instructional Complex (AIC)
    1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard
    Stone Mountain, GA 30083 

If you're unable to attend the town hall meetings in person, you'll be able to watch the meetings virtually online here.

"The DeKalb County Board of Education encourages all community members to participate in the upcoming town hall meetings and provide feedback on Dr. Horton's candidacy," the school district said in a release. "The Board is committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process that reflects the needs and aspirations of the District's diverse community." 

The public is also invited to submit questions and provide feedback during each town hall meeting by visiting online here. General questions about Dr. Horton's selection process can be emailed here: dcsdsearch2023@dekalbschoolsga.org. 

