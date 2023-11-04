DeKalb County Board of Education announces 3 chances to meet the sole finalist for superintendent

The town hall meetings will take place this week at three different locations and are expected to last approximately two hours. Here's the full schedule.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There are three chances to meet Dr. Devon Horton, the sole finalist who was chosen last week to become the next superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Education announced three town hall meetings for district employees and community members to meet and hear from Horton. The meetings will take place this week at three different locations and are expected to last approximately two hours.

You can find the full schedule of meeting locations and times below:

Town Hall Meeting #1

Wednesday, April 12: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chamblee High School

3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Chamblee, GA 30341

Town Hall Meeting #2

Thursday, April 13: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Middle School

2190 Wallingford Drive

Decatur, GA 30032

Town Hall Meeting #3

Friday, April 14: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Administrative & Instructional Complex (AIC)

1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

If you're unable to attend the town hall meetings in person, you'll be able to watch the meetings virtually online here.

"The DeKalb County Board of Education encourages all community members to participate in the upcoming town hall meetings and provide feedback on Dr. Horton's candidacy," the school district said in a release. "The Board is committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process that reflects the needs and aspirations of the District's diverse community."