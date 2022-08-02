Clayton County Library offers free access to skilled trades courses

The courses are through Interplay in various areas, such as solar panel installation, facilities maintenance, plumbing, electrical work, appliance repair and more.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new and innovative training program in Clayton County aims to help residents build careers and increase their salaries at the same time.

The Clayton County Library System is now offering virtual reality trades training through Interplay Learning in various areas, such as solar panel installation, facilities maintenance, plumbing, electrical work, appliance repair and more.

“We want to get them into the workforce doing something that they can actually do to make a living wage,” said Rosalind Lett the Director of the Clayton County Library System.

According to the 2020 Census, the average household income in Clayton County is just over $47,000 a year. The training could help residents earn higher wages.

“To be a plumber, to be an electrician, to be one of the skilled trades you can make really good money and you can make a living wage," said Lett, who believes opportunity is key.

According to Salary.com each of these careers has an average salary of $46,000 to $85,000 a year -- and even higher with experience.

Lett said training for these jobs can get expensive. But the courses with the library are free to residents in the county on a first-come, first-served basis.

Marquita Gooch-Voyd, the assistant director of technology and training, said getting certified in these courses can help fill a major need in the economy.

“The majority of trades’ workers were baby boomers, and as we know, that generation is getting older, so a lot of them are retiring. That is leaving a huge gap in a necessary field of work," said Gooch-Voyd.

The courses are self-paced but have to be completed within two months.

“Around 70 percent of those participants have been women,” Gooch-Voyd added.

Runal Patel is completing plumbing, electrician and HVAC courses.

“The market right now is so volatile, especially through the pandemic that should there ever come a day that I need to be able to rely on a skill set or trade-based skill, I know have access to be able to. It’s a hidden gem I think,” Patel said.

The Clayton County Library is partnering with business leaders in the community to have a direct pathway to companies that are ready to hire. The library is always looking to bring in more courses. The next one coming soon is residential construction.