SHARPSBURG, Ga. — Dozens of metro Atlanta students planned for months a mission trip to Puerto Rico. However, an earthquake forced them to divert their plans.

According to Brenda Hall, whose granddaughter is on the trip, 42 Trinity Christian School students left Sunday to go to Puerto Rico on a mission.

Before they could even start their mission of helping children in orphanages, the the strongest quake to hit Puerto Rico in more than 100 years rocked the land that has been victim to so much devastation over the past few years.

The magnitude 6.4 quake that struck before dawn on Tuesday killed one person, injured nine others and knocked out power across the U.S. territory, and a majority of Puerto Ricans remained without electricity early Wednesday.

Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017. Hurricane Irma followed that same year.

Hall said the students had been saving money and holding fundraisers to go on this mission.

"The events that have happen(ed) are truly amazing as God has kept them safe and calm," she said.

She said the hotel they were staying in, near the airport, was one of the few with generators and that everyone was safe.

She said the principal, who was on the mission with them, decided that the area was not safe for them to continue with their plans.

Delta Air Lines set up a charter flight to go pick them up on Wednesday, the airline confirmed, even though they flew a different airline and were scheduled to return home on Friday. Delta was also going to bring any other people to Georgia that may want to come.

They are expected to return to Atlanta this afternoon and 11Alive will be at the airport to speak with them.

11Alive News also reached out to the airline for a comment regarding this gesture, but they have not responded to our request.

