Here's which schools in Troup County will benefit from the free meal program

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Officials with the Troup County School System will allow free meals for the new school year for families in need.

The meals will be provided through a program, currently in its ninth year, with the United States Department of Agriculture.

"This program helps to greatly reduce the amount that parents spend on food each week," Diane Pain, the district's nutrition director. "We are glad to continue this program since it helps more students to receive healthy and balanced meals."

Here is a list of schools that will benefit from the program:

Free Breakfast:

Callaway Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Hollis Hand Elementary School

Long Cane Elementary School

Rosemont Elementary School

Free Breakfast and Lunch:

Berta Weathersbee Elementary School

Callaway Middle School

Callaway High School

Clearview Elementary School

Ethel W. Kight Elementary School

Franklin Forest Elementary School

Gardner Newman Middle School

Hogansville Elementary School

Long Cane Middle School

West Point Elementary School

District officials said that families will not need to complete school lunch forms to receive free meals for their children at the specific schools listed above.

The program also allows all elementary school students in the district to receive free breakfasts.

Parents should also know that the district will no longer require families to pay for meals in the reduced-meal program if their school is not listed as one of the above schools in the program.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be free of charge to those who qualify under the reduced-meal plan.