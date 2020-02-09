Tutoring company sees boom in business while schools conduct virtual learning

Academic company says they've more than doubled their business since the pandemic shut down schools.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of students to continue learning virtual into the new school year, some parents have hired tutors to help their students keep up with assignments. One tutoring company said their business has more than doubled with the shift to online learning.

Infinity Learning, an academic tutoring company for students in grades K-12 said they've been slammed with calls since school transitioned to online learning.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in demand for students needing tutoring services, elementary, middle and high school students," said program director, Guarav Bhatia.

The company recently launched an accountability program that monitors students, rather than instructs them after receiving numerous requests from parents.

“So parents have mainly stated that they want their students to wake up on time for a session and keep up with the homework that they’re given," added Bhatia.

Bhatia said that the biggest challenge has been dealing with the technology aspect.

"We understand what parents are going through. With the whole virtual format – all the time we have to make sure that the connection is there on both sides," explains Bhatia.

The tutoring business said that they have also seen a large increase in students seeking college application guidance.

"Helping upperclassman look for colleges has proposed some challenges, but we are figuring out with them and guiding them through the process," said Bhatia.