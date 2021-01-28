Two Coweta County schools going virtual due to COVID-19 through middle of next week

Elm Street Elementary and Madras Middle School are the affected schools.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two Coweta County schools will go virtual starting today and will continue in that format through the middle of the next week, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The school system sent letters to parents on Wednesday of students at Elm Street Elementary School and Madras Middle School notifying them of the change.

At Elm Street, the Coweta County School System reported there have been seven positive cases among students and staff in the last week, with the school "awaiting additional results from other tests."

"Currently, 17 staff members and 97 students are unavailable to return to school because of quarantines, isolation, symptoms or other factors related to COVID-19," the letter to parents said.

Madras Middle School reported 10 positive cases, and 13 staff and 109 students unable to return to school at the moment because of quarantines, isolation or symptoms.

Elm Street Elementary is expected to return students to classrooms on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Madras Middle School will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 5, according to the letters.

"The school system will continue to monitor conditions and seek guidance during this period, and will advise parents of any alteration to those plans," the letters said. "The school and school system have worked closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed in this matter."