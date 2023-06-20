UGA receives million-dollar federal grant to improve food production in Peach State

The $1.5 million grant is supposed to help advance agricultural initiatives and food production in the Peach State, officials said.

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia has received more than a million dollars in grant money from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“This grant is an opportunity for UGA to put its strengths in community engagement and agricultural innovation to use in important ways for our home state,” said University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead.

UGA's Archway Partnership will connect experts with farmers to look into the needs of the agricultural community. They will then connect them to resources to help them expand.

Federal funds awarded to the university are also supposed to grow the supply food chain, with the goal of creating fair and competitive markets.

According to a press release, the grant will support projects that could target areas of food access, education and more.

New and existing farmers, gardeners and others will be able to benefit from the federal money.

The USDA funding will support a statewide network of community gardens to increase awareness of urban agriculture, which also can include rooftop farms and vertical growing practices, according to the release.

“Through this grant, our hope is that we will enhance the way of life for countless Georgians through the creation and enhancement of community gardens and other exciting agricultural projects,” said Arthur Tripp, Georgia state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

The funding for UGA is part of a $43 million program from the USDA to advance food system transformation all across the country.

The funding also includes more than $10 million to help expand food waste reduction efforts and compost.