UGA announces they will not have on-campus voting

Some students express frustration on social media.

ATHENS, Ga. — There's been outrage on social media after the University of Georgia announced that it will not allow voting on campus because of COVID-19.

UGA said its canceled on campus voting at the Tate Center due to concerns about long voting lines and the required space needed to social distance.

In a Twitter post, UGA asked the public not to compare the matter to football games since football will be held outdoors.

One person responded to the tweet with a picture of the football stadium saying that it looked big enough to hold a polling site. Others responded by accusing the school of voter suppression.

“It just seems really hypocritical and unfair and speaks volumes to where the school’s values are at this time", said UGA student Zaibub Ali.

A petition asking the school to change course and revert its decision has now garnered hundreds of signatures. Late Wednesday – UGA posted another tweet saying that they were willing to make a safer voting site, like the coliseum, if the secretary of state and the local election office approve it.