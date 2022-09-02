Bomb threat against UGA posted in online chat forum

ATHENS, Ga. — Someone posted a bomb threat in an online chat forum toward the University of Georgia on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson with the university, the UGA Police Department told school officials they don't believe the threat is credible.
Campus police said they linked the concerning post to a computer IP address in another state, and are working with law enforcement there to investigate the incident, the university wrote in a statement sent to students at the Athens campus.
University representatives said they plan on notifying students if there are any further developments in the case.
Here's the full statement sent to students:
"A bomb threat was posted to an online chat forum earlier today regarding the University of Georgia. UGA Police do not believe this to be is a credible threat. UGAPD have linked the post to a computer address in another state, and police in that state are assisting us in the investigation. We will inform you should there be further developments."