Bomb threat against UGA posted in online chat forum

ATHENS, Ga. — Someone posted a bomb threat in an online chat forum toward the University of Georgia on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the university, the UGA Police Department told school officials they don't believe the threat is credible.

Campus police said they linked the concerning post to a computer IP address in another state, and are working with law enforcement there to investigate the incident, the university wrote in a statement sent to students at the Athens campus.

University representatives said they plan on notifying students if there are any further developments in the case.

