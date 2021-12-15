UGA sees decline in COVID cases at end of semester

According to data from its University Health Center, there were 22 COVID cases reported on campus for the week of Dec. 6 - Dec. 12.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is seeing a decline in the number of COVID cases on campus in its last week of the fall 2021 semester.

According to UGA, COVID cases reported on campus have remained low, dropping 25% from the previous week. Around Labor Day, COVID cases at the university reached a high peak but cases have since dropped by 96%, UGA said in a release.

According to data from its University Health Center, there were 22 COVID cases reported on campus for the week of Dec. 6 - Dec. 12. The University Health Center said 19 of those cases were students, three were staff members, and no cases were reported among faculty members that week.

UGA's surveillance testing also remains low with three of 375 asymptomatic individuals testing positive for a rate of .8%. UGA said its health center can test up to 800 individuals per day and the service is free for students, faculty and staff.

“As students, faculty and staff get ready for the upcoming holiday break, we encourage now more than ever the use of the Health Center’s services for COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and flu shots,” Jen Swails said, interim executive director of the University Health Center and co-chair of the university’s Medical Oversight Task Force. “We all need to remain vigilant and continue protecting ourselves, as well as those around us, from this virus, and vaccinations continue to be one of the best methods to do this.”

Vaccinations are still being administered at the UHC. Booster shots are also available for faculty, staff and students, and their dependents over 16 years old who have already received their primary doses of the vaccine at least six months ago. As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, the UHC has administered more than 31,500 vaccines on UGA's campus.

Walk-up COVID testing will also be offered at the UHC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. Additionally, flu shots are available for students, faculty and staff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. You do not need an appointment for either.

Like last year, the university is still maintaining rooms on and off campus to accommodate isolation and quarantine housing as needed. Currently, none of that housing is being used, UGA said.