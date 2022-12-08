Union County students, teachers will return to class this week after delayed start

The school district's first day of class was delayed after an employee at Union County Primary School fired shots at a car.

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

Union County Schools' students, faculty and staff will return to the classroom this week after an employee fired a gun on the grounds at one of its schools.

The school district announced Sunday that students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Student drop-off will begin at 7 a.m. for all schools. Teachers and staff will head back on Monday, Aug. 15 for a work day.

Additionally, Union County Schools said extracurricular activities will also resume as scheduled.

This comes after its first day of the school year was delayed after an employee fired shots at a car at Union County Primary School. Investigators previously said no one was inside and no one was hurt.