DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — School officials in DeKalb County are sounding the alarm after learning hundreds of their children are reading well below their grade level.

Now, some senior citizens are stepping in hoping to change that.

"There's no excuse for students not reading," said retired principal Barbara Lee. "None whatsoever."

Twenty four of south Dekalb County's elementary schools are in a literacy crisis. Snapfinger Elementary in Decatur is in the worst shape.

"It saddens me to see the scores so low and I know we can do better," Lee said.

According to a study by the United Way of Greater Atlanta, only 3 percent of the students there are reading at grade level and above. The other 97 percent are quickly falling behind.

"Kids need to be able to learn to read by the time they're in third grade," said Ellyn Cochran of United Way. "Because kids who are not reading by fourth grade are four times more likely not to graduate from high school."

United Way is teaming up with AARP and the DeKalb County Schools to interview potential volunteers to help tutor.

"A lot of people are applying," said Shaun Dorsey, an AARP coordinator.

Lee said parents should encourage reading at home. Now that she teaches graduate school, she's learned some teachers just need better training.

"Sometimes you don't have teachers who actually had a reading course in school," she said. "So, many of our teachers don't know how to teach reading."

The targeted elementary schools are in low-income neighborhoods where some parents struggle to read as well. The volunteers are hoping to make a difference.

