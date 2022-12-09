U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools

Several are nationally ranked in the Top 50.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.

U.S. News and World Report just released its rankings for thousands of colleges and universities and several institutions in the Peach State made it into the Top 50.

Here are some of the nationally top-ranked schools in the state:

Emory University

When it comes to national rankings, Emory University is one of the best in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The private institution edged into the top 25 national list and tied for No. 22.

Founded in 1836 with an undergraduate enrollment of fewer than 8,000 students, the main campus is a fixture of Atlanta. It's divided into nine schools and colleges including its highly ranked Goizueta Business School, law school and medical school.

Undergraduate tuition and fees cost around $58,000 a year and is ranked No. 21 on U.S. News and World Report's Best Value Schools list. It has a competitive admissions process with an acceptance rate of about 13%.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Tech is a Top 50 institution, according to the rankings.

Sliding into the No. 44 spot, the public university is known for its active research community and has made its mark as a No. 8 innovative institution. These factors also helped catapult the school to No. 15 on the top public institutions list.

Stretching through the heart of Atlanta, Georgia Tech is embedded into the skyline but also boasts an international education with campuses in Savannah, France, Ireland, Costa Rica, Singapore and China. It has six colleges including top-ranked engineering and business schools.

Famous for its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and programs, as its name would suggest, in-state tuition starts at around $11,800 and the out-of-state sticker price is around $33,000.

University of Georgia

The University of Georgia scraped by to land in the Top 50, but when it comes to top public institutions the Dawgs are proud to claim a spot in the Top 20.

Coming in at No. 49 nationally, the Bulldogs have plenty to celebrate apart from its college football championships.

Academically, UGA is ranked No. 16 among public universities. At its founding, it made history as the first public, state-supported college in the U.S. and continues to celebrate its legacy in student life, philanthropy and as a quintessential school in the college town of Athens.

With an acceptance rate of 40%, UGA typically has a large undergraduate class of about 30,000 students. In-state tuition is around $11,200 and out-of-state students pay around $30,200 to attend. Beyond its undergraduate opportunities, UGA also has renowned graduate programs namely from its College of Education, law school, and history-making and first-of-its-kind ecology school.

Mercer University

About an hour south of Atlanta, the private institution has an undergraduate enrollment, just shy of 5,000 students, with tuition and fees costing around $40,000. Though its tuition is on the higher-end for Georgia schools, it's ranked No. 34 on the Best Value Schools list.

The university is known for its emphasis on tradition and closer-knit student life. For more than a century, first-year students have climbed the tower of the Godsey Administration Building, the tallest campus building just to sign their name. There's also an annual ceremony to light the school Christmas tree.

Those who appreciate the school's beautiful campus can also school to attend medical or law school there. Graduate students can also choose from several programs at its business school.

Georgia State University

Founded in 1913, Georgia State University offers affordable education with more than 200 majors and minors to students.

Spread out in downtown Atlanta, GSU ranks No. 234 and offers urban living with robust student live to get involved in, including Freshman Learning Communities for first-year students. There are around 400 student organizations and the Atlanta community for Panthers to explore.

With fees and tuition of around $10,300 for in-state students, GSU is also ranked No. 118 as a public institution. Out-of-state students can expect to pay $29,300 to attend.