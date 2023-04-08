'They can do anything' | Metro Atlanta teacher shares her passion for connecting with students

Veena Black aims to empower her students -- an impactful mission that keeps her returning each year to her classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A veteran STEM instructor at Briarlake Elementary is sharing what keeps her motivated and connected to her students.

As students return to the classroom in schools across metro Atlanta, teachers are also anticipating the year ahead.

Veena Black aims to empower her students — an impactful mission that keeps her returning each year to her classroom.

Black is a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year and DeKalb County School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23.

“I love teaching students, especially those with low self esteem because I was one of those kids too,” said Black.

Black came to the U.S. from India at the age of 10. She changed her major from engineering to education after working a part-time job that introduced her to the world of education.

“All the teachers said to me ‘you’re a natural,’” Black shared and with that confidence, she soon after changed her major to education. “That was it,” she added. “I fell in love with it.”

It’s a passion that led Black to classrooms in Texas and more adventures working with youth in Alaska. A quest to pursue a seminary degree ultimately brought her to Georgia, where Black opted to pursue a Master’s of Divinity.

The classroom, however, soon called her back.

“My last year, I found myself taking child advocacy classes and told my husband, I need to go back to teaching,” she said.

This school year marks her 16th with DeKalb County School District. Black’s eyes light up in excitement when she talks about seeing her students next week.

“I cannot wait to see them,” she shared.

The learning process is also mutually beneficial, Black explained. She often dives into new subjects and activities to support the kids, while taking herself on an educational adventure, too.

“I think about the kids. What do the kids need? And from there it helps me to learn with them,” she shared, an approach that helps her avoid burnout.

Yet, it’s the ability to watch kids evolve and their self-confidence “ignite” over the school year, which ultimately motivates her return to the classroom year after year.