Friday night football game between 2 metro Atlanta high schools canceled

Walton High School in Marietta and Brookwood High School in Snellville will not play their game scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Friday night football game has been canceled between two metro Atlanta high schools due to half a dozen positive COVID cases.

Walton High School in Marietta and Brookwood High School in Snellville will not play their game scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Brookwood High Principal William Bo Ford Jr. said in a statement that the schools have received reports of six confirmed COVID involving athletes on their junior varsity and varsity football teams.

Bo Ford Jr. said the junior varsity game against Parkview that was set for Thursday was also canceled.

"We have implemented our district's process for identifying close contacts and are implementing the recommended quarantine guidelines," Bo Ford Jr. said in a statement. "The percentage of positive cases on the two teams is approximately 6% (6 out of 98) players. However, as you know the safety and health of our students is a top priority."

Bo Ford Jr. added you can stay updated with the district's COVID cases on its website. The COVID numbers from Thursday will be updated on Friday's report.