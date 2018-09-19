Educators might not go into teaching expecting to get rich, but historically it has been a job that supported a middle class lifestyle.

However, in some states and school districts, that is becoming harder and harder to achieve.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, teachers are making 5 percent less than they did nearly a decade ago.

Around the country teachers are fed up, protesting and striking with a demand for better pay. This month Time Magazine is spotlighting the financial struggles and rough conditions many educators deal with.

"I have a master's degree, 16 years of experience, work two extra jobs and donate blood plasma to pay the bills," said one woman who is quoted in Time Magazine. "I'm a teacher in America."

TIME’s new cover: This is what it’s like to be a teacher in America https://t.co/G9wP2iLGD6 pic.twitter.com/RayMe3ieO0 — TIME (@TIME) September 14, 2018

In Georgia, the Legislature passed a 2 percent increase of teacher's salaries last year, but the state's average starting salary is below the national average – 40th in the nation.

"We get second jobs," Charlotte Booker of the Georgia Association of Educators said. "You may find a teacher who is working in the classroom all day and working a retail job at night which, is very taxing on I'd say the average teacher. You've worked all day and then you go home, you may take care of a family or get dinner ready for your family."

Teacher salaries and conditions could become a sticking point during the Governor's race.

