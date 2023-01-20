Trash can fire forces Fulton County school to evacuate students and staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated earlier on Friday after a trash can caught on fire, according to Fulton County School Systems.
Westlake High School students, staff and other personnel were vacated from the building, the school system said after the fire was discovered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and the school only suffered some water damage.
Neither the fire department nor the school has said how the fire in the bathroom started. The fire department in Fulton County responded to the call and gave the all-clear for everyone to return to the building and finish the school day. Fulton County School System's full statement can be read below:
“We can confirm a small fire was started in a Westlake High School bathroom trash can. The building was evacuated and the local fire department notified. As a result, there was some water damage. The school has been given the 'all clear,' and students and staff are returning safely to complete the school day.”