Fulton County says three schools will go virtual on Monday due to 'high volume' of COVID cases, contacts

The virtual period is expected to last about a week.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools said Saturday that three schools will switch to remote learning starting on Monday due to a "high volume of positive cases and direct contacts."

The district said Westlake High School, Sandtown Middle School and Renaissance Middle School would be in virtual learning for about a week.

"We anticipate the resumption of face-to-face instruction for these schools on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. If circumstances dictate additional steps, we will notify the school community immediately," the district said in a tweet.

The district on Friday released new guidelines for when schools would go to virtual learning based on community spread, though the three schools going to remote learning appear to be doing so based on current case levels specifically within the schools.

"Individuals who will be required to quarantine for longer will be notified directly," the school district noted.

