Zoo Atlanta is offering a scholarship for its summer camp

Here's how you can apply.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta wants more children to have a wild summer.

The zoo is bringing back its Safari Camp Scholarship program. Its program will serve 55 children between the ages of 5 to 11 from Title I schools in Atlanta and Fulton County.

Safari Camp, which was initially launched in 2016, had a year hiatus in 2020 with the zoo working to approve its next class of wildlife explorers as the world moves out of pandemic times.

“Early connections with animals can change a child’s life, but these experiences can only realize their full impact if they are accessible to everyone,” Raymond B. King, president and CEO of the zoo said in a news release.

Campers approved through the scholarship program will get summer camp tuition, lunch, snacks and a Safari Camp T-shirt.

To be eligible, children must be current residents of Atlanta or Fulton County and attend a Title 1 school. Parents can learn more about Zoo Atlanta's Safari Camp Scholarship on the program's dedicated website. Applications will ask for proof of residence, a parent statement, and a letter of interest from the camper explaining why they would want to be part of the program.