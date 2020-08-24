Zoom outages disrupt virtual learning across metro Atlanta

The go-to video conferencing app, Zoom was down Monday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools had their first day of classes Monday. Around 52,000 students are learning remotely at least for the first nine weeks.

The first day back didn't quite go as expected when the video conferencing platform Zoom experienced outages.

Doannie Tran, a mother of two children who attend Park Side Elementary School in Grant Park started remotely -- and was a bit frustrated.

"Everybody's frustrated all up and down the chain. I'm sure the superintendent is just as frustrated as a parent and just as frustrated as a teacher," she said.

Tran says while no one anticipated these problems the school district did communicate other ways to get their lessons done, beforehand so it wasn't a complete disaster.

In a Twitter post, APS told parents and students that they should expect to hear from their school “regarding next steps and alternative ways for virtual learning.”

Zoom sent a statement to 11Alive saying.

"We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

