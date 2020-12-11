Audit to scrutinize machine, absentee ballots

Count will test accuracy of new GA voting system

ATLANTA — Georgia’s election audit is beginning Friday morning. With nearly five million votes cast –state officials want it finished by midnight Wednesday.

It will verify or debunk the Georgia vote total that appears to award to Democrat Joe Biden the state's 16 electoral votes.

It is a process by which workers in Georgia’s 159 counties will have to eyeball each of the nearly five million paper ballots cast – nearly all of which had been counted by electronic scanners last week.

It will also be an acid test for Georgia’s new voting system – with new voting machines – used statewide this year for the first time. And it will test whether its computerized components can withstand detailed human scrutiny.

"The main thing we’re trying to do is show the equipment scanned the ballots properly and the counts we got were the right counts. And the (paper) ballots we have are the backup trail to that," said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting system implementation director.

The state’s new voting system requires voters to select a candidate on a computer screen. The machine prints a paper ballot, showing the voter’s choices, stamped with a QR code. The voter puts the ballot in a scanner which scans the QR code. The QR code is what gets counted – with the code designed to match exactly the voter’s choices.

Sterling says county auditors will separate voting machine-generated ballots in polling places from hand-marked ballots delivered from absentee voters, which will help provide data on the accuracy of the voting machines.

Sterling says he expects the human auditors to make a few mistakes – as does Georgia Tech professor Rich deMillo.

"What time of day are you doing it? Is there someone to check your work? All of that stuff comes into play," said DeMillo, former Dean of Georgia Tech's school of computing. "And it causes hand recounts to be fundamentally error prone."

"Human beings are the most flawed part of this process. I guarantee you the numbers will be slightly different," Sterling said.