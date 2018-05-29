With the voice, swagger and even the upturned lip of Elvis, Andrew Johnson of McDonough makes quite an impression performing as "Elvis at 80."

"I knew him in Memphis," Johnson told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie. "Both of us were born on January the 8th. So music was my world, and it certainly was his."

Johnson put on a show in mid-May at the Heritage Senior Center in Henry County, where he brought back a lot of memories.

"I was young then, and the music was jumping, popping," said Mary Bethea.

Another senior said she remembers Elvis' moves: "I thought he might throw out his hip."

Johnson began performing as Elvis after retiring from a career in the car business.

He used to dye his hair black, but it all fell out one day. That's when he embraced the look of an older Elvis.

Manager Kay Patton said the ladies love him. And he loves them right back.

"If we can give them a moment of happiness, that's the greatest thing in the world," Patton said.

His big heart is a big part of his appeal.

"If you'll come see me, I'll break your heart. I guarantee it," Johnson said.

The real Elvis would have turned 83 this year. He was born in 1935.

For more information, contact elvisat80@gmail.com.

