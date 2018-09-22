ATLANTA - Imagine Music Festival is a 3-day camping electronic dance music festival in Atlanta taking place Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As one of the country’s last remaining independent festivals, Imagine is an all-encompassing, 360-degree sensory experience that blends music, circus troupes, performers, dancers, art, workshops, classes and more.

Photo Gallery | Imagine Festival 2018 Check out this years action!
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Joe Floccari and Celebrity Photographer Chucky Kahng on stage at Imagine Festival 2018 in Metro Atlanta.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
11 Alive's Joe Floccari covers Imagine Festival 2018 an Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Imagine Festival in ranked Top 30 best music festivals in the world. This year it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival 2018 electronic music festival in Metro Atlanta. Photography by Chuck Kahng @chuckyfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premiere photography team specializing in Corporate entertainment and nightlife events.
Celebrity Photographer Chuck Kahng at Imagine festival
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.
Imagine Festival - Electronic dance music festival held in metro Atlanta. Photography by Chucky Kahng @Chuckfoto Chuckyfoto.com Atlanta's premeire photography team specializing in corporate, entertainment and nightlife events.

Joining previously announced headliners "Armin Van Buuren," "Alesso," "Galantis," "RL Grime" and "Zeds Dead" are "Bassnectar" and "Kaskade." Special guests "The Glitch Mob" and "Getter" will be joining "Adventure Club" on the "Oceania Stage."

Additional artists to the lineup include:

  • "Green Velvet presents: La La Land"
  • "Latmun"
  • "Tiga"
  • "Boogie T & Squnto"
  • "DJSS"
  • "Yheti b2b Toadface"
  • Kenneth Thomas
  • "Weiss"
  • Andy Bruh
  • "Laser Assassins"
  • "Mantis"
  • "NOA|AON"

Local talent:

  • Alex Lucas
  • Babey Drew
  • "Heyz"
  • "Lost Seekers"
  • "Vivid"
  • "Zen Selekta"
  • and over 70 other artists.

Additional music blocks will be provided by:

  • "Tech This Out Cru"
  • "Bass Family Block"
  • "Bel Air"
  • "Torch x Elevate"
  • "Native Groove Block"
  • "Afro Acid Takeover"
  • "Atlanta Trance Family"
© 2018 WXIA