ATLANTA - Imagine Music Festival is a 3-day camping electronic dance music festival in Atlanta taking place Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As one of the country’s last remaining independent festivals, Imagine is an all-encompassing, 360-degree sensory experience that blends music, circus troupes, performers, dancers, art, workshops, classes and more.

Joining previously announced headliners "Armin Van Buuren," "Alesso," "Galantis," "RL Grime" and "Zeds Dead" are "Bassnectar" and "Kaskade." Special guests "The Glitch Mob" and "Getter" will be joining "Adventure Club" on the "Oceania Stage."

Additional artists to the lineup include:

"Green Velvet presents: La La Land"

"Latmun"

"Tiga"

"Boogie T & Squnto"

"DJSS"

"Yheti b2b Toadface"

Kenneth Thomas

"Weiss"

Andy Bruh

"Laser Assassins"

"Mantis"

"NOA|AON"

Local talent:

Alex Lucas

Babey Drew

"Heyz"

"Lost Seekers"

"Vivid"

"Zen Selekta"

and over 70 other artists.

Additional music blocks will be provided by:

"Tech This Out Cru"

"Bass Family Block"

"Bel Air"

"Torch x Elevate"

"Native Groove Block"

"Afro Acid Takeover"

"Atlanta Trance Family"

