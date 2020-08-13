AMC Theatres announces reopening dates for metro Atlanta locations

According to a release, AMC is employing a "Safe & Clean" sanitation program as they reopen, which will include "significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask-wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes."