AMC Theatres announces reopening dates for metro Atlanta locations

ATLANTA — AMC Theatres around Atlanta will reopen next week, the movie chain announced, and to celebrate they'll be charging special, extremely discounted ticket prices.
According to a release, AMC Theatres at eight metro Atlanta locations will reopen on Aug. 20, next Thursday.
And tickets that day, to celebrate the chain's 100th anniversary, they'll be charging 1920 prices for tickets: 15 cents.
The locations include:
- AMC North DeKalb Mall 16 (Decatur)
- AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 (Lawrenceville)
- AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 (Cumming)
- AMC North Point 12 (Alpharetta)
- AMC Phipps Plaza 14 (Buckhead)
- AMC Colonial 18 (Lawrenceville)
- AMC Southlake Pavilion 24 (Morrow)
- AMC Parkway Pointe 15 (Cumberland)
According to a release, AMC is employing a "Safe & Clean" sanitation program as they reopen, which will include "significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask-wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes."
With most major movie releases delayed due to COVID-19, the theaters will be showing older movies that include "Inception," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future," "Ghostbusters," "Grease," and "Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back."
