Atlanta rapper Offset takes daughters to 'The Little Mermaid' premiere: Photos

LOS ANGELES — Metro Atlanta Rapper Offset swapped the red carpet for blue on Tuesday when he accompanied two of his children to "The Little Mermaid" premiere in Hollywood.

The star posted a photo of the trio on Instagram with the description, "Mermaid premiere with my princesses #littlemermaid."

Kulture and Kalea wore long floral dresses in inverse colors from each other, and one wore a tiara while the other used her hair as a crown – creating a large bow with hair. Their father, Offset, wore a beaded jacket mimicking Michael Jackson's iconic 1993 Grammy outfit.

According to People Magazine, the rapper shares Kulture with his wife, Cardi B, and Kalea with his ex, Shya L'amour. The mothers weren't in attendance and neither were any of Offset's other children.