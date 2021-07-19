Atlanta restaurant ranks 4th in America's Best Restroom contest

Nan Thai Fine Dining "Zen-like" restrooms place the restaurant in America's top 10 best restrooms.

ATLANTA — Customers come to Nan Thai Fine Dining in Midtown Atlanta for the food but stay for the bathrooms.

For over two decades, word of mouth in Atlanta about Nan Thai Dining's luxurious and "Zen-like" restrooms landed the restaurant as a finalist in America's Best Restrooms contest.

Ranking in 4th place behind JFK Airport's Terminal 4 public restroom, the restaurant's luxurious and peaceful restroom comforts customers doing their business. The red and gold colors mixed with a warm ambiance from candles and neatly folded towels give a new definition to luxury.

The contest by Cintas Corporation highlights public restrooms deserving of praise and awards winners $2,500 in restroom cleanings and facility services to help maintain their number one spot.

The 10 finalists were chosen based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

Here's are the 10 finalists:

Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA JFK Airport's Terminal 4 – New York, New York Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA Planet Word – Washington, D.C. Pump House – Kannapolis, NC Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO The Fed Community – Village of Clarkston, MI Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA