Bad Bunny to perform at Truist Park

The Latin star is touring twice this year.

ATLANTA — Bad Bunny will perform in Georgia twice in one year.

In a surprise announcement on his Instagram account, the award-winning Latin trap star announced Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour and he's making a stop near Atlanta this summer.

Fans rushed to purchase tickets, with the tour even announcing extra shows to meet demand, as speculation from previous interviews and the star's latest album hinted that he might go on a brief hiatus. The tour sold out.

However, his new tour announcement put the rumors to rest (at least for now) as he also hinted that he'd be working on a new album throughout the year.

The Puerto Rican rapper is headlining his first stadium tour and second tour of the year, kicking off his performance in Florida in August. His second stop will be in Truist Park on Aug. 9. The second leg of his tour will take him to Latin America. Grammy-nominated DJs Alessa and Diplo will go on tour with Bad Bunny as special guests.