No, the roof of the Benz will not be open | Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Atlanta

Disclaimer: This does not mean Beyoncé will not sing her chart-topping hit "Halo." This has yet to be determined.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is already buzzing with excitement as preparations are underway to transform the Benz for the Bey Hive.

Starting on Friday night, Beyoncé will make her pitstop in Atlanta for her highly-anticipated Renaissance Tour. The history-making Grammy award-winning artist will also perform on Saturday and the upcoming Monday, Aug. 14.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m. each night, the stadium said. However, for VIP entry, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fans will be sent an email prior to each performance.

The Benz posted on social media that the Benz's roof will be closed for all three shows. Queen Bey will also not be using the "Halo" board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the concert series, per the singer's request, officials said. The halo video screen, pictured below, is the giant 360° video display that surrounds the roof.

The stadium is also offering concertgoers a few helpful tips:

For the quickest entry into the stadium, officials at the Benz strongly recommend that you don't bring a bag to the concert. They said if a bag is absolutely necessary, it must follow the stadium's clear bag policy.

Officials also suggest you plan your arrival by purchasing parking in advance or plan to take MARTA. They said rideshare services will be the most difficult option for fans leaving the concert.

Additionally, officials said for fans with floor seats to take note of the gate all floor seat holders must use for entry.