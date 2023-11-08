Beyoncé Renaissance Tour in Atlanta | Tips, tricks we learned from first concert

There are two more shows in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Beyoncé is taking over the "BEY-T-L" for three nights.

While Queen Bey brings the energy, fans from near and far are definitely matching it! The BeyHive got into formation Friday night for the first show of her Renaissance World Tour leg in Atlanta. The other two shows are set for Saturday and Monday night at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Here's a list of some tips and tricks that can help get concertgoers through the next two shows.

Tips and Tricks

Don't be afraid to shine - you can't go wrong with sparkles. Concertgoers are having fun with their outfits and so should you!

Plan ahead! Know how you are getting to the concert and also have an exit strategy in mind.

Abide by the stadium's rules and bag policies. Know what they are before you go so that you don't have any issues.

Pack your patience and kindness. Traffic and the crowds will be massive. But everyone's there for the same reason -- so enjoy the moment! Turn those lemons into lemonade.

Avoid surcharges by at least taking the MARTA as far out as you can and then you can rideshare from there.

Today is the first of three days of the @Beyonce Renaissance Tour at @MBStadium in Atlanta. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, so you're encouraged to take ride share or use @MARTAtransit "Bey Train." It is in service two hours before the concert.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/VucpwXj5lN — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) August 11, 2023

"The 'Bey Train' starts two hours before the show and after the shows, we'll be running the shuttle service southbound," said Colleen Kiernan, and MARTA spokesperson.

And finally, have fun!

"I'm spending the next couple of days like anybody else should be spending the next couple of days -- with at Mercedes Benz stadium. It's gonna be incredible," said Jordan Live.

Fan Jordan Live says the city is gonna "show out" over the next few nights.

"You know Chicago and New York, it was cute. D.C. was OK. Charlotte, don't even get me started on Charlotte. But, Atlanta is gonna shut it down!"