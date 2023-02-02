Beyoncé announces another show in Atlanta | What to know

The second show will happen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 12 joining the Aug. 11 date.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beyhive is getting another chance to witness the Renaissance performance after global superstar, Beyoncé announced a second show in the metro area, Live Nation confirmed Thursday.

Fan demand for tickets exceeded the number of available tickets by over 800% for the first tour that Beyoncé has done in over six years.

Ticket popularity drove the team to add six additional shows to their U.S. roster for The Renaissance World Tour, including an added Aug. 12 performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply," Live Nation officials said.

Fans will also get a chance to try Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology for the added dates. The technology claims that more tickets would go to concertgoers than resellers.

Fans can register now until 11:59 p.m. ET for the added shows here.

How, when to buy Beyoncé world tour tickets for Atlanta shows

Beyoncé is using Ticketmaster Verified Fan in an attempt to filter out bots and resellers. A webpage from LiveNation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, says the fan presale is only open to current registered members of the singer's "Beyhive" fan group.

"Renaissance" ticket sales will be staggered into three separate groups, each including seven to ten cities. Each group has a Verified Fan presale, a separate presale for Citi cardholders, and a Verified Fan onsale. The deadlines to register are spread across three weeks.

Registration for Group A (Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C.) is open through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

"Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available," a LiveNation page tells fans who click the sale registration links. Instead, a lottery process will determine which registered fans get an access code for the sale and which will be on a waitlist.

Fans will find out if they were selected via email the day before the sale or presale they registered for. Waitlisted fans may still get a code if tickets remain. You can sign up by clicking "register" on the tour list on Beyoncé's website.