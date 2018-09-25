It’s official, Bill Cosby will spend at least three years in prison after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

Judge Steven O'Neill sentenced the once-beloved actor on Tuesday after a two-day sentencing hearing. His official sentence was three to 10 years, meaning he will spend at least three years behind bars but could see a full 10 years incarcerated.

Judge O'Neill ruled that the comedian was a "sexually violent predator," Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, a "sexually violent predator" means that Cosby must undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools, and victims.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars.

Cosby's lawyers had fought the "sexually violent predator" designation, arguing that Pennsylvania's sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions.

The comedian, dubbed "America's Dad" for his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked 1980s-era "The Cosby Show," was convicted in April for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004.

The Temple University basketball administrator went to police a year later, only to have a prosecutor turn down the case.

In the years since Constand first went to police in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges. Cosby is the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to go on trial and the first to be convicted.

Cosby has ties to Atlanta stemming back to the 1980s when “The Cosby Show” aired on 11Alive.

In July 2015, Spelman College officially ended their relationship with the 81-year-old. The historically black college, which had strong ties to Cosby for decades, discontinued its endowed professorship with the comedian after the first details emerged from his testimony in a sexual-assault lawsuit.

Months before in December 2014, Spelman indefinitely suspended the professorship. The prestigious visiting scholar endowment was created in 1988 when the school received a $20 million donation from Cosby and his wife, Camille.

Cosby's gift to the school made history as the single largest donation ever given to a historically black college or university. His daughter Evin attended Spelman for 2 years.

USA TODAY also reports that he and his wife raised money for the Morehouse School of Medicine for which they raised $3 million.

11Alive is still awaiting comment from Morehouse officials regarding the status of that funding now that Cosby has been convicted and sentenced.

