'Just Being Briana' star Briana Hampton on healing, sharing her journey as an open book

ATLANTA — It's a new chapter for Atlanta's own Briana Hampton.

She is an influencer, author, entrepreneur, mom - and star of a new reality show.

She joined us to talk about juggling it all, her message of healing, and the challenges of living so openly.

Briana knows social media exposure is an important consideration for any mom, but especially as she starts her new show. She decided to only include her kids in episode one.