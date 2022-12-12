Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood to perform on NBC's 'The Voice' finale

Leatherwood is born and raised in Woodstock and will be under the bright Hollywood lights after making it to The Voice finale airing at 8 p.m.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta will see a familiar face on Monday night's finale of the hit singing competition NBC's "The Voice."

Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and graduated from Georgia Southern University in May. Now he's preparing for the biggest performance of his life.

Leatherwood is born and raised in Woodstock and will be under the bright Hollywood lights after making it to the reality show's finale airing at 8 p.m.

His blind audition quickly captured the attention of "The Voice" judges.

“It was on a wish and a prayer," Leatherwood said. "What really made me want to sing and perform on the show and audition was just to want to succeed and to do this for the rest of my life. What a golden opportunity it was and has been."

The people of northwest Georgia molded Leatherwood's smooth and soulful voice.

“Everyone's so friendly, and everyone's so humble and kind," Leatherwood said. "I believe to be to be a good artist, you have to be a good person, and you’ve got to be respectful.”

Atlanta-area country singer @leatherwood222 is performing on tonight's @NBCTheVoice finale at 8 p.m. EST. The 22-year-old Cherokee County (Woodstock) native is on @blakeshelton team.

"I'm so excited to be in the finale representing Georgia and my hometown," he said.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/uI5Nuszwva — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 12, 2022

He turned three chairs and ended up on Team Blake.

“He's [Blake Shelton] one of a kind, and he's a great human being who really likes me," Leatherwood said.

America also likes Leatherwood and voted him all the way to the top five.

"To everyone who has been voting, thank you all so much," Leatherwood said. "This has been a dream come true for me to represent Georgia and to represent my hometown."

Leatherwood has a message for his fans back home as he prepares for his big night.

“I'm just here to say go vote. Go vote on the NBC app. It’s very important. I want to win this thing for y'all, so let's go do it," Leatherwood said.

He's ready to win "The Voice" and record his first album, while never forgetting his Georgia country roots.

The community will host a special watch party at The Woodstock Arts Event Green for Leatherwood as he goes head-to-head in the final five. It starts at 7 p.m.