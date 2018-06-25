Hip Hop star Cardi B is firmly putting the rumors to rest about her nuptials.

She tweeted a note Monday saying she married Migos member, who goes by the stage name Offset, in September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and them there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments," she wrote.

Cardi B tweeted that the two woke up one morning and made the decision to tie the knot.

"We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin."

In one final shot at rumors, she closed her statement saying," At least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock."

Sunday night, Migos won a BET award for Best Group and during the acceptance speech, Offset referred to Cardi B as his wife.

"I thank my wife, you should thank yours," he said.

Below is Cardi's tweet. She does use profanity in her post.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

