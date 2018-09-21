Cardi B is giving fans a first-ever look at her wedding to Offset, of Migos, in the ultimate #TBT post celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The couple was quiet about their nuptials and waited months to confirm the news to fans on Twitter that they actually got married.

“There are moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” she tweeted in June.

RELATED | Cardi B and Offset have been married since September, she says in tweet

CardiB_Offset_wedding_1537541186365.JPG

Cardi B said the couple woke up one morning and decided to tie the knot that day.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.”

Cardi B and Offset have one daughter together. Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in July. Kulture is Cardi B’s first child and the fourth for Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

