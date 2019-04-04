ATLANTA — Celine Dion doesn't want to be all by herself in Atlanta.

Near, far, wherever they are, she's hoping her fans will join her at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

It's part of her "Courage World Tour," set to kick off later this fall. The tour will be her first in the US in more than 10 years.

The internationally-known pop star made the announcement April 3.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world," the singer said.



The tour will kick off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and will make stops in over 50 cities including Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Other stops include Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for American Express card holders and TeamCeline members go on sale Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and lasts through Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

For tickets and information visit celinedion.com.