Here's the cheapest ticket for Taylor Swift we found

We also found the most expensive tickets for the pop star's three-night concert series in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — If you're looking to score some last-minute tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta, you're not on your own kid. We found the cheapest and most expensive tickets for each show as of Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

However, be forewarned tickets for all three shows are sold out via Ticketmaster. Officials with Mercedes-Benz Stadium have urged fans to be very cautious when purchasing tickets. 

Friday, April 28 

Vivid Seats

Cheapest- $850 each for Upper Bowl 347, Row 8 

Most expensive- $8,958 per ticket for Field N, Row 4 

SeatGeek 

Cheapest- $808 each for Section 134, Row 38 

Most expensive- $8,545 per ticket for Floor N, Row 4 

StubHub

Cheapest- $770 each for Section 132, Row 13 

Most expensive- $46,06 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23 

Saturday, April 29 

Vivid Seats 

Cheapest- $705 each for Upper Bowl 306, Row 22 

Most expensive- $6,178 per ticket for Lower Level C110, Row 3 

SeatGeek

Cheapest- $698 each for Section 306, Row 22 

Most expensive-  $8,234 per ticket for Front Row VIP Package 

StubHub 

Cheapest- $767 each for Section 133, Row 30 

Most expensive- $4,606 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23 

Sunday, April 30 

Vivid Seats 

Cheapest-$767 each for Upper Bowl 337, Row 18 

Most expensive- $8,918 per ticket  for Lower Level C109, Row 2 

SeatGeek

Cheapest- $764 each for Section 337, Row 18 

Most expensive- $33,523 per ticket for Floor H, Row 1 

StubHub

Cheapest- $698 each for Section 304, Row 8 

Most expensive- $8,419 per ticket for Section 109C, Row 2 

   

