Here's the cheapest ticket for Taylor Swift we found

We also found the most expensive tickets for the pop star's three-night concert series in Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — If you're looking to score some last-minute tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta, you're not on your own kid. We found the cheapest and most expensive tickets for each show as of Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

However, be forewarned tickets for all three shows are sold out via Ticketmaster. Officials with Mercedes-Benz Stadium have urged fans to be very cautious when purchasing tickets.

Friday, April 28

Cheapest- $850 each for Upper Bowl 347, Row 8

Most expensive- $8,958 per ticket for Field N, Row 4

Cheapest- $808 each for Section 134, Row 38

Most expensive- $8,545 per ticket for Floor N, Row 4

Cheapest- $770 each for Section 132, Row 13

Most expensive- $46,06 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23

Saturday, April 29

Cheapest- $705 each for Upper Bowl 306, Row 22

Most expensive- $6,178 per ticket for Lower Level C110, Row 3

Cheapest- $698 each for Section 306, Row 22

Most expensive- $8,234 per ticket for Front Row VIP Package

Cheapest- $767 each for Section 133, Row 30

Most expensive- $4,606 per ticket for Section 341, Row 23

Sunday, April 30

Cheapest-$767 each for Upper Bowl 337, Row 18

Most expensive- $8,918 per ticket for Lower Level C109, Row 2

Cheapest- $764 each for Section 337, Row 18

Most expensive- $33,523 per ticket for Floor H, Row 1

Cheapest- $698 each for Section 304, Row 8

Most expensive- $8,419 per ticket for Section 109C, Row 2