Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving after Tennessee show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges.

He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. Hunt later apologized, saying he made the "poor and selfish" decision to drive himself home after a friend's show in Nashville.