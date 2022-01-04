'Days Of Our Lives' won't be on NBC over the air anymore, moving exclusively to Peacock

Peacock is NBC's streaming service.

ATLANTA — NBC announced what will be big news for "Days Of Our Lives" fans on Wednesday. The network said the beloved soap opera program will no longer be broadcast over the air on NBC, but will instead be available exclusively on its streaming service Peacock.

The change will take effect Sept. 12.

Peacock is available for free to customers of Xfinity cable or internet services. If you do not have Xfinity, it is available for a $4.99 per month subscription.

"The historic move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' in one place," NBC said in a release.

NBC said in place of "Days Of Our Lives," they will now be broadcasting "NBC News Daily" in the soap opera's time slot.

The network described the new hourlong daily news program as a "a first-of-its-kind, mid-day news program providing viewers with live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national, local and international news."

"NBC News Daily will have signature world-class reporting with award winning journalists including, Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest," a release said.