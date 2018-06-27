Who would believe someone would leave a million-dollar CEO gig managing renowned hip hop artists such as Travis Porter, 2 Chainz and the late Bankroll Fresh?

RELATED | Rapper Bankroll Fresh shot to death outside Atlanta recording studio

Well, one Georgia man decided it was time to change his life to better himself and his health.

Charlie Jabaley, 30, admits that walking away from a million dollar business was hard, especially since he worked so hard to build up its success.

But, success was not enough for Jabaley. Weighing 305 pounds, he decided it was time for a change and to find the happiness he truly wanted.

"Maybe it's not something that has to change. Maybe it's everything has to change. This is nto my play life, this is my only life," Jabaley said.

So he told Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz that it was time he stepped away and started focusing on transforming his life and just simply - live.

Jabaley went from CEO to Charlie Rocket and started running and biking across America. He dropped 120 pounds, ran multiple marathons and even became vegan.

But one of his more arduous battles is battling a brain tumor, which has gotten smaller according to Jabaley's website.

His new appreciation for life and health soared and before he knew it, Charlie Rocket gained national attention.

Jabaley started spreading the good energy, paying off a teacher's mortgage, bought a car for a coffee shop employee and is planning to give away hundreds of pairs of running shoes - 305 to be exact - to get people active.

"We gotta bring culture and we gotta bring awareness about the health. And make it cool."

Jabaley recently completed an Ironman in New Zealand and has been sponsored by the Holy Grail of all athletic sponsorships - Nike.

To learn more about Jabaley's story and to follow his journey, visit his website.

© 2018 WXIA