ATLANTA – Georgians who watched the 70th Emmy Awards might have been a little disappointed in the outcome.

Many are saying Georgia-produced shows got snubbed.

Going into the Emmy Awards, Georgia-produced shows “Stranger Things,” “Atlanta," and “Ozark” raked in the praise, with more than 30 Emmy nominations combined. A week before in a smaller ceremony, Katt Williams did win an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Uncle Willie in "Atlanta."

"I’m surprised that Georgia didn’t get the Emmy attention it deserved," said Jeffrey Stepakoff, the executive director of the Georgia Film Academy. "We had 450 shows shot here in Georgia last year."

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” took the top spot of Best Drama Series from “Stranger Things,” as well as Supporting Actor in Drama Series going to Peter Dinklage over David Harbour.

Leading man Jason Bateman was expected to walk away with the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series on “Ozark,” but that award went to Matthew Rhys of “The Americans.” Bateman and Daniel Sackheim both came short to Stephen Daldry who won Directing for a Drama Series for "The Crown."

PHOTOS: 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony
01 / 20
Glenn Weiss, winner of the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars,' proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
02 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
03 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Amy Sherman-Palladino (front center L) and Daniel Palladino (front center R) and cast and crew accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
04 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Matthew Rhys accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'The Americans' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
05 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Liz Stanton (L) and John Oliver accept the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award for 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
06 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Darren Criss accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
07 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jeff Daniels accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Godless' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
08 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Merritt Wever accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for 'Godless' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
09 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) RuPaul accepts the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
10 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bill Hader accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for 'Barry' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
11 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Henry Winkler accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for 'Barry' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
12 / 20
Lorne Michaels (C) and cast accepts the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award for 'Saturday Night Live' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Ryan Murphy (C) and cast and crew accepts the Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
14 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Peter Dinklage accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Game of Thrones' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
15 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Claire Foy accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for 'The Crown' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
16 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Thandie Newton accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for 'Westworld' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
17 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Regina King accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Seven Seconds' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
18 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
19 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Alex Borstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
20 / 20
Writer-producer D.B. Weiss (C-L) and the cast of "Game of Thrones" accept the award Outstanding Drama series onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" was up for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row but the prize went to Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" who swept the Emmy's floor this year. The Atlanta-native also came up short to Bill Hader who won Lead Actor in Comedy Series for HBO's "Barry."

This year’s snubs won’t stop the booming film industry in Atlanta. There is still a lot of filming left for “Stranger Things” and other productions around the city.

"We are a remarkable international destination so I think it’s just a matter of time that the Academy notices," Stepakoff said.

© 2018 WXIA