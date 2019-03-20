You know you’ve made it when you become a clue on ‘Jeopardy!’

'Gerber Baby' Lucas’ smiling photo was featured as clue on Monday’s episode of the hit game show. The Dalton baby was named the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby and was the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest started over 90 years ago.

After he was named Gerber Spokesbaby in 2018, Lucas’ family said they hoped his new title will give others a sense of inclusion and hope for families on a similar journey.

"I've heard so many stories and read so many articles where moms ... now they've got that extra courage not to have the fear to share their own children on social media or enter them in contests like Gerber's contest," said Cortney Warren, Lucas’ mom. "Seeing Lucas open doors for other children is just amazing … This journey is amazing and your child will show you that.”

