Atlanta's Gucci Mane tweets, then deletes, about 'polite racists' at record label and Gucci

The rapper has since deleted tweets that also referred to people at his label as "crackers."

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane fired off some incendiary tweets last night, calling his record label, and then the clothing designer from which he draws his stage name, "polite racists."

The since-deleted posts by the influential trap artist said "Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer" and "To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y'all die of coronavirus."

The rapper, whose most recent mixtape, "East Atlanta Santa 3" was released in December, has not tweeted since. He has, however, left up some retweets of people reacting to his posts, including one which shows a screencap of another tweet he deleted, which said: ""All artists let's go on strike f*** these racist a** labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f*** these crackers?"

It's not clear if the rapper will indeed leave his record label.

High-end fashion label Gucci has faced accusations of racism before, including when they produced a sweater that evoked blackface imagery.