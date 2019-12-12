ATLANTA — If you watch NBC's "The Voice" then you've already heard of the two metro Atlanta teens that were the youngest duo ever to be a part of the show.

"Hello Sunday" made it all the way to the semi-finals, but their run is now over.

On Tuesday, the top eight was narrowed down to the final four. Although they didn't make the cut, their hometowns are surely proud.

Chelsea Glover of DeKalb County and Myla Finks of Douglas County comprise the dynamic duo. They were on Team Kelly on "The Voice."

RELATED: 'The Voice' watch party being held to cheer on Atlanta group 'Hello Sunday'

On Monday night, Myla's school held a watch party for the show. She's a freshman at New Manchester High School.

According to NBC, "Chelsea and Myla both grew up singing in school showcases. They met two years ago at a performing arts camp and were paired together because they were the youngest. After hearing how well their voices blended, they decided to officially become a duo."

They attended an artist development camp to sharpen their skills, and after posting some music videos online, they started getting requests to sing at local events.

RELATED: Atlanta teens become youngest duo ever to claim finalist spot on ‘The Voice’

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder