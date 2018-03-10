ATLANTA – Come, little children, the Sanderson sisters will take thee away into a land of enchantment -- or AMC Theatres, that is.

That’s right, the beloved Halloween classic is coming to AMC Theatres nationwide in honor of the film’s 25 anniversary.

The film following the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return from 17th Century Salam for one night of chaos.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

There will be 20 AMC Theatres in Georgia showing the film with 12 of the theatres being in metro Atlanta. Hocus Pocus will be shown throughout the entire month of October ending on Halloween.

► RELATED | Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is here and it includes a 'Hocus Pocus' marathon

For the full list of locations and times, you can visit AMC's website.

Hocus Pocus is also part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween with a full-blown marathon on Halloween.

► ALSO | 2 Chainz's Haunted Pink Trap House: Here's what we learned in the sneak peek

© 2018 WXIA