Here's how to get Taylor Swift Eras tour merch in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Are you ready for it? There are just a few days left before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives in Atlanta for three enchanting nights.
Here's what to know about getting merchandise at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Before
In a social media post, the stadium said Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch will be available outside at the International Plaza on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Benz said fans will not be allowed at the stadium before 6 a.m. Parking will be available in the Red Deck – directly under International Plaza. Additionally, cash will not be accepted – only digital and credit card payments will be allowed.
Day and night of shows
On Taylor Swift's three show days in Atlanta (Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30), Mercedes-Benz Stadium added the outside merch location will open at noon and remain open after the show.
When it's showtime, the Benz said it will have 26 different merch locations inside the stadium on five different levels.
After
And just a heads up, Swifties. Eras Tour merch lines have been going viral for being notoriously long. So, if all else fails – Taylor Swift's online merch shop is always an option for after the shows.
MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube