Here's how you can watch the '30 Rock' special in Atlanta

ATLANTA — 11Alive is among a number of NBC affiliates around the country that will not be airing the "30 Rock" reunion special tonight - instead, we will be airing a special news program, "Covid-19 in Georgia."
We understand that fans in the Atlanta area may still be eager to see the special, and there are a number of ways that can be done. However, please note that the special will not be available on associated NBC properties until tomorrow.
- Peacock: NBC is using the occasion to promote its new streaming service, Peacock. The service is free to sign up for, and while there is a premium tier available for about $5 a month, it appears the "30 Rock" special will be accessible to free accounts.
- NBC owned channels: Cable channels owned by NBC Universal that include USA, Bravo, CNBC E!, Syfy and Oxygen will air the special tomorrow night, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.
- NBC's website and app: Beginning Friday morning, the special is expected to be available on NBC.com and the NBC app on your phone or home streaming device (such as Apple TV or Roku).
