Here's how you can watch the '30 Rock' special in Atlanta

ATLANTA — 11Alive is among a number of NBC affiliates around the country that will not be airing the "30 Rock" reunion special tonight - instead, we will be airing a special news program, "Covid-19 in Georgia."

We understand that fans in the Atlanta area may still be eager to see the special, and there are a number of ways that can be done. However, please note that the special will not be available on associated NBC properties until tomorrow.