ATLANTA — The South Korean film "Parasite" made history at the Oscars on Sunday night, becoming he first foreign language film to win Best Picture.

The film is a class satire thriller in which the lives of a poor family and a fabulously rich one become unsettlingly entangled. It's been praised for being both incredibly intricate and unnerving.

RELATED: 'Parasite' makes history as first foreign language film to win best picture Oscar

Quoting Martin Scorsese and mentioning how he'd helped inspire his own career, Bong Joon-ho - who also won Best Director - raised an Oscar statuette in triumph Sunday night.

"When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just getting nominated was a huge honor, I never thought I'd win," he said accepting one of his film's several Oscars of the night.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

He got a standing ovation during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

So how do you actually watch the movie that's been honored as the year's best?

In theaters

This one is simple. It's still in theaters.

Most movie theaters in the metro Atlanta area are still showing "Parasite" at least once a day - but many only show it the one time, so be sure to check your local listings.

Streaming

Is it streaming for free yet on services like Netflix and Hulu? To cut to the chase, it's not.

That doesn't mean you can't still enjoy "Parasite" at home, though. It'll just cost you a little bit (still cheaper than going to the theater, for what it's worth.)

Generally it runs about six bucks. It's available on:

Will it come to Netflix or Hulu?

There's certainly a good chance "Parasite" will be available on one of those more popular streaming services. But there's not been any kind of announcement about it, so if you're hoping it'll be soon, don't count on it.

MORE HEADLINES

Meet Sharon Choi, interpreter for 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho

'Parasite' made history. Then the Oscars tried to cut their speech off.

'This mess here stinks': Coroner says state rep and police chief should have called 911 after deadly crash

She beat a child to death for taking a cupcake. She pleaded guilty and will spend life behind bars.